Growing wildfires in US West mean more red on July 4

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

New Jersey towns along a busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction _ it's just not clear when.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018, file photo, traffic spirals up-and-down a section of Route 495 to the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehauken, N.J., with the New York City skyline in the background. New Jersey towns along ...

Traffic 'nightmare' for New York-bound motorists, but when?

Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...

Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...

Growing wildfires in US West mean more red on July 4

(Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Hot Shot crews from Mendocino use backfires to help contain the County Fire along Highway 129 near Lake Berryessa in Yolo County, California, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP). A wildfire continues to burn east of Strawberry Reservoir, in Wasatch County, Utah, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The blaze, which officials believe was human-caused, started Sunday about 5 miles southeast of th...

(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP). In this aerial photo, a burnt out structure is visible through the smoke as a wildfire continues to burn east of Strawberry Reservoir, in Wasatch County, Utah, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The Utah fire comes as h...

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). Ty Warren leaves a pen where his father's cattle are being kept at the Huerfano County Fairgrounds where displaced people have brought their pets for safe keeping as the Spring Fire continues to burn Tuesda...

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Large wildfires grew across the American West on Wednesday, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires from igniting in the hot, dry region.

The National Interagency Fire Center on Wednesday reported more than 60 large, active blazes across the country, most in the drought-stricken West where holiday festivities could lead to increased fire danger.

The third-largest fire in recorded Colorado history kept expanding, chewing through 147 square miles (381 square kilometers) near Fort Garland, about 205 miles (330 kilometers) southwest of Denver.

The Spring Fire has destroyed more than 100 homes, and over 2,000 have been evacuated. Officials said preventing the flames from spreading toward the small mountain town of Cuchara is a priority.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters were working to gain control of the fire in unpredictable winds, but it was only slightly contained since sparking June 27.

"We're holding our own," Shane Greer, an incident commander with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team told residents. "There's some good firefighting going on out there."

Some fireworks displays were scheduled to go on in Denver and other large cities, but several mountain communities called off their holiday festivities to avoid any risk of flames.

In the southwestern mountain town of Silverton, a fireworks display was canceled in favor of live music and a parade. Aspen officials planned a fire-proof display using drone lights in place of fireworks.

Parts of Colorado and other Western states have been grappling with severe drought that's made wildfires explosive so far this season.

Utah authorities ordered more residents to evacuate as a blaze grew to about 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) near a popular fishing reservoir amid high wind gusts, steep terrain and dry conditions.

It wasn't clear how many more people were told to flee, but several hundred homes and cabins have been evacuated and the orders were extended to a 20-mile (32-kilometer) area dotted with trees and cabins.

The fire roughly two hours southeast of Salt Lake City has destroyed about 30 structures. Officials in Utah closed a portion of Strawberry Reservoir so planes could scoop water and drop it onto the flames, but people could still boat and fish on other parts of the water Wednesday.

A nearby RV campground tucked among cliffs and canyons was closed, leaving those hoping to visit for July 4 to find another spot.

Darren Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July at a cabin built nearly 50 years ago by his father and uncle. Instead, Lewis and his family will spend the holiday nervously waiting to hear if a half-century of family memories go up in smoke.

"There's a lot of history and memories that go into this cabin," said Lewis, 44, of Magna, Utah. "The cabin we could rebuild, but the trees that we love would be gone. We're just hoping that the wind blows the other way."

Officials believe the fire was human-caused, but they are still investigating how it started Sunday.

In Northern California, officials reported some progress against a wildfire threatening hundreds of buildings but cautioned that wind and dry conditions could keep fueling the flames.

Officials said the fire that's scorched 129 square miles (334 square kilometers) in a rural area northwest of Sacramento was slightly more contained than the previous day.

Weather could help Wednesday, which was expected to be the coolest day of the week, fire spokesman Israel Pinzon said. Temperatures were forecast to be 10 to 15 degrees lower than the triple digits that firefighters have faced.

Roughly 2,500 people had been forced from their homes. Pinzon said officials lifted some mandatory evacuations Tuesday night, though he didn't know how many people were allowed to return home.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

___

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas, Sudhin Thanawala in San Francisco, and Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.