The Latest: Judging errors cast confusion at hot dog contest

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.

(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...

New Jersey towns along a busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction _ it's just not clear when.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018, file photo, traffic spirals up-and-down a section of Route 495 to the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehauken, N.J., with the New York City skyline in the background. New Jersey towns along ...

Traffic 'nightmare' for New York-bound motorists, but when?

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.

(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...

After two men agreed to plea deals in a California warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers, the focus will shift to lawsuits.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.

2 dead after tree branch falls on crowd at fireworks show

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Competitive eating producer and master of ceremonies George Shea participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, i...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Carmen Cincotti, left, poses in a stare-down with defending champion Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. (all times local):

2 p.m.

Judging errors cast widespread confusion over Joey "Jaws" Chestnut's record-setting 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut took home the Mustard Belt after downing 74 franks and buns in 10 minutes - two more than he did last year. Second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti ate 64.

But longtime announcer George Shea tells The Associated Press he noticed in real time that jurists measuring Chestnut's and Cincotti's intake weren't counting from two plates stacked with franks that the eaters were drawing from. The under-counted tally was then displayed on live TV.

Shea says both Chestnut and Cincotti were adamant about their scores, which were certified by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

He says new judges will be used next year.

___

1 p.m.

Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.

The heat wasn't a factor; the National Weather Service put the temperature at 83 degrees with a heat index of 91 degrees.

Miki Sudo said after eating 37 dogs and buns that the heat may have slowed her down in winning the women's competition.

That didn't stop the Las Vegas eater from easily beating out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

___

11 a.m.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) downed 37 franks to win her fifth straight title in the women's competition of the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The Las Vegas competitor fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year but still beat out second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona. Lesco chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Thousands of attendees braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men during the men's competition later Wednesday for the coveted Mustard Belt.

Sudo was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

___

12:05 a.m.

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions will face off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York's Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) is seeking a fifth women's title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

