Tulsa police officer to host new A&E show 'PD Cam'

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa police sergeant will be the face of a new cable TV show aimed at looking at law enforcement work from officers' perspective.

A&E says Sgt. Sean Larkin is host of "PD Cam." The 30-minute show will offer unfiltered video from police body-worn, dashboard and helicopter cameras.

Larkin has worked for Tulsa police more than 20 years and says law enforcement has gotten negative media coverage in recent years. He says the show will help police work become more transparent.

"PD Cam" debuts July 19.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan in 2017 canceled his department's contract with another A&E show. Critics say the real-time "Live PD" shows incidents of racial profiling and caters to viewers' worst fears and biases. Jordan said it made his city look bad.

