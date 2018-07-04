Man facing murder charge in death of girlfriend's baby - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man facing murder charge in death of girlfriend's baby

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City man is facing a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend's infant daughter.

Oklahoma City police said Tuesday that 8-month-old Amilia Tuell had died in a hospital after being found critically injured over the weekend.

A police report said the baby had been in the care of Michael Bradley when police were called Sunday to check on her at home in the southwest part of the city. After an interview, Bradley was booked into the city jail on a complaint of child abuse.

That complaint was amended to first-degree murder after the girl died.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact them.

