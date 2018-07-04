OKC Zoo Announces Death Of Pygmy Hippo, Francesca

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the death of female pygmy hippopotamus Francesca, 26, on Wednesday, July 4.

Last week, Zoo veterinary staff said they conducted a full exam of Franny after caretakers observed decreased appetite, lethargy and signs of severe abdominal pain. During the exam, they discovered Franny had dental disease with possible bacterial infection and three teeth were removed. She was also treated for colic (severe intestinal inflammation) and IV fluids, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs were administered.

Despite treatment, Francesca continued to decline displaying signs of severe gastrointestinal disease and blood analysis showed progressive kidney failure, according to Zoo officials. After undergoing several rounds of intensive care treatment to no effect, Francesca passed away Wednesday. The veterinary team will conduct a necropsy (animal autopsy) to determine the exact cause of death.