Traffic 'nightmare' for New York-bound motorists, but when?

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.

New Jersey towns along a busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction _ it's just not clear when.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018, file photo, traffic spirals up-and-down a section of Route 495 to the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehauken, N.J., with the New York City skyline in the background. New Jersey towns along ...

Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.

(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

After two men agreed to plea deals in a California warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers, the focus will shift to lawsuits.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.

(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) - With a lengthy highway construction project looming that could turn one of the Northeast's worst traffic bottlenecks into the stuff of post-apocalyptic fiction, local officials whose towns could be overrun by frustrated motorists say they're still in the dark on some aspects of the plan.

When lanes will be closed on the busy Route 495 viaduct connecting the New Jersey Turnpike to the Lincoln Tunnel is one unanswered question. In recent weeks the state Department of Transportation has said its $90 million project to rebuild the bridge and roadway will require closing a lane in each direction beginning in "mid-summer."

On Tuesday, a department of transportation spokesman said it would be "later this summer." Several local officials involved with discussions with the department said community outreach efforts are still underway and questions linger about handling traffic overflow, an indication the start could be some time away.

The pothole-ridden 80-year-old viaduct cuts through parts of Secaucus, North Bergen, Union City and Weehawken and accommodates more than 150,000 motorists daily. Local officials acknowledged the need to replace the bridge structure, which is considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. But some expressed concerns about logistics.

Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner, whose town squats over the entrance to the tunnel, said he hasn't been given a firm starting date for the lane closures, and has yet to meet with top state transportation officials about the project, though he expects that will happen soon.

"We're very concerned about the impact on traffic, and the resulting traffic jams on our local streets," Turner said. "We are extremely concerned about emergency vehicles getting through."

Turner noted that on a Saturday last month, a delay on Route 495 leaving New York left traffic at a standstill and forced many motorists onto the cramped streets of his town and others. That doesn't bode well for traffic during the bridge reconstruction, when the lanes will be closed 24/7, he said.

"I can't imagine what is going to happen on a weekday," Turner said.

According to the department's website, the work can't be performed solely during nighttime hours because the nature of the bridge work makes it impossible to replace portions each night and then allow traffic back on it during the daytime.

The department's plan includes detours for cars and trucks using Routes 1 and 9 northbound and southbound, where ramps from 495 will be closed off. That is likely to clog streets in Secaucus in a part of town that is home to outlets and big-box stores.

Turner and Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli both said the state hasn't committed to reimbursing their towns for police overtime that likely will be required for traffic management.

Gonnelli said the traffic overload has the potential to be "a nightmare either way."

"We're downstream from where this is happening, but we are affected anytime something happens, and we're affected badly," he said. "I try to take my wife out to eat on a Friday night, and you can't get out of town."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.