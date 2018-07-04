2-Year-Old Saved From Drowning By News 9 Intern

A two-year-old Bartlesville boy is safe after being saved from a pool by one of New 9's own.

Lauren Fox is an Oklahoma University Journalism student and an intern at News 9.

On Father's Day, Fox walked into a small gathering at her mom, Shannon's, home. She quickly saw Zayden Martinez, a family friend, in the pool. She immediately knew something was wrong.

"His arms were above his head and bubbles were coming out of his mouth," said Lauren.

Shannon said Zayden was at one time wearing "floaties", but had somehow slid them off. Despite having multiple adults supervising outside, the little boy ended up in pool.

"We got him out of the pool, set him on the side of the pool and laid him on his back," said Shannon. That's when Lauren started directing her mom to do pediatric CPR. A skill she learned while out on a story with our own News 9's Jessi Mitchell.

"My mom started doing the CPR with mouth to mouth, and I was like no, no, no, no. Do compressions. Do compressions," said Lauren.Eventually, Zayden came to and the pair got the water out.

Zayden's mom, Amber Taylor, said the two year old had to be in the hospital for about 5 days. But now her family is thankful that Zayden is doing well.

"If Lauren had not been there at that time that she was, it would have been a whole different story for us," said Taylor.