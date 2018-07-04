Fourth Of July Forecast For Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fourth Of July Forecast For Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Looks like straight sunshine for most of the state this 4th of July. 

Highs could near average in the low 90s, with heat index mid to upper 90s. Clear skies continue Wednesday evening/night which will be great for fireworks! The lows will drop into the low 70s. 

The high pressure will keep us quiet into Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, again near normal. 

Later, the heat dome will move west of Oklahoma, and weaken. Storm chances will return by Friday into Saturday.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. 

Next week will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and low 90s. The pattern will be near average. Potentially hotter conditions could arise by late in the week with highs in the mid 90s.

