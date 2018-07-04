My 2 Cents: Setting Aside Politics On The Fourth Of July

It can be discouraging even to the point of losing hope when you see, every day, just how politically divided this country is.

When President Obama was elected and then re-elected loud voices claimed we were doomed.

We weren't.

Now the other side is saying the same thing about President Trump, that he'll do irreparable harm to the country, and must be stopped.

This 4th of July, instead of dwelling on our division, I'm going to celebrate the genius of our founding fathers who foresaw a day like this and created checks and balances in our government to keep any single leader from going too far afield.

Tomorrow most of us will sit at parades or fireworks shows with people from all points on the political circle but all honoring the same country instead of arguing over politics.

Sure, they'll be protests scattered about and they'll get most of the media coverage.

But for the rest of us, if we can take that tolerance, that love of country and a common cause past the Fourth of July we can change this country.

Let's be Americans before Democrats or Republicans.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.