Increase In Traffic Fatalities Ahead Of Fourth Of July Holiday

Traffic fatalities are way up for the month of June. Oklahoma Highway Troopers are worried they will continue to climb through the Fourth of July holiday.

Last week in Logan County in a span of 60 hours, three accidents claimed four lives.

“I've been around that county for a long time and I don't remember that many fatality accidents in that short of a time period,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons said.

Captain Paul Timmons says while the cause of the accidents varied, more than likely they could have been prevented.

“The number one task at hand that people need to remember always is driving is the number one task at hand when operating a motor vehicle,” Timmons said.

In June, 63 motorists were killed on Oklahoma roads, more than double from the 24 the same time last year.

Timmons said distractions like texting, talking, and speeding often play a role.

“It's just like rolling the dice you can get away with it get away with it but eventually it's going to catch up with you like anything when you continue to take chances,” Timmons said.

For those planning to spend the holiday lakeside, Timmons says OHP will be monitoring the waters closely.

“Some of the supervisors and commanders of the Lake Patrol Division told me they’ve had approximately 15 drownings this year and that number is up from numbers from last year,” Timmons said.

With services like Lyft or Uber Oklahoma Highway Patrol says there's absolutely no reason to get behind the wheel.

