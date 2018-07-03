New Fitness Facility Expected To Bring 300 Jobs To OKC

Life Time Athletic plans to open a 177,000 square foot fitness facility next to Quail Springs Mall in a few short months.

General Manager Tim King says he has 300 positions he needs to fill.

Life Time Athletic is planning a hiring fair for July 14, at the Renaissance Waterford Hotel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following weekend there will be auditions for yoga, cycle and studio instructors.

“At Life Time we’d like to hire for culture and we train for skill,” said King.