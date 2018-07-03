Capital employees march in Annapolis Independence Day parade - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Capital employees march in Annapolis Independence Day parade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death walked in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a few dozen current and former journalists from The Capital participated in the Wednesday evening parade, where they were greeted by supportive whistles, cheers and applause. Several staffers wore T-shirts reading "Journalism Matters," while others in the parade wore shirts that said, "Press On."

Capital editor Rick Hutzell says journalists are usually reporting on - not participating in - community events, but he thought it was the right thing for the staff to march this year.

Three current journalists led The Capital's group by carrying a blue banner with the newspaper's logo that photographer Paul Gillespie had found in his home.

