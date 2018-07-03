Capital employees march in Annapolis Independence Day parade

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.

The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...

Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death plan to walk in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue their divisionsAmericans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Large wildfires are growing across the American West, keeping thousands of people out of their homes for the July 4 holiday and forcing some strict bans on fireworks to prevent new fires.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of ot...

Growing wildfires in US West mean more red on July 4

Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death walked in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a few dozen current and former journalists from The Capital participated in the Wednesday evening parade, where they were greeted by supportive whistles, cheers and applause. Several staffers wore T-shirts reading "Journalism Matters," while others in the parade wore shirts that said, "Press On."

Capital editor Rick Hutzell says journalists are usually reporting on - not participating in - community events, but he thought it was the right thing for the staff to march this year.

Three current journalists led The Capital's group by carrying a blue banner with the newspaper's logo that photographer Paul Gillespie had found in his home.

