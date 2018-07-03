Los Angeles approves $10M to help separated children

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.

(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...

Newly released video shows a Las Vegas officer ducking gunfire and then teaming up with other authorities to rush a high-rise hotel where a gunman was spraying bullets onto a concert below.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, FBI agents walk on the roof of boxes inside the concert grounds where a mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas. Police are set to release more information from the investigation into th...

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.

Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Sept. 20, 2010 photo show Associated Press photographer Alan Diaz in Miami. Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, ...

Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the border.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles on Tuesday approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The City Council and county Board of Supervisors voted to expand the LA Justice Fund, created last year to help immigrants without violent pasts who are facing deportation.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Supervisor Hilda Solis announced creation of the fund in 2016 ahead of an anticipated immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump.

Garcetti said in a news release Tuesday that "no child should endure the trauma of being separated from their parents or the terror of not knowing if they will ever see their families again."

" ... We must do everything possible to reunify these families now," Garcetti said. "Los Angeles is answering cruelty with compassion - by giving hope and assistance to people in desperate need."

Solis said the county "will always stand with immigrants and asylum seekers."

"No one in this country, let alone a small child, should be forced to defend themselves in court alone," she said in a news release.

She said the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement estimates more than 100 children are in the area after being separated from their parents.

More than 2,000 children have been taken from their families at the border in recent weeks and scattered in different states under Trump's zero-tolerance policy, which criminally prosecutes adults caught crossing the border illegally. But amid an international outcry, Trump issued an executive order last week to stop the separation of immigrant families at the border.

