Emergency Crews Respond To Swimming Pool Incident In Mustang

Emergency crews are responded to a swimming pool incident involving a 9-month-old baby Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the call came out around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a possible drowning from a home in Mustang.

EMSA said the baby was out of the pool and breathing, but is still being checked out by medics.

This is developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.