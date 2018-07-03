Lawmakers, Medical Cannabis Group Call For Special Session To Regulate Medical Marijuana

Walke says he backs medical marijuana, but only because he believed a special session would be called to put necessary regulations in place.

There are new calls for a special session of the legislature to implement medical marijuana. Even backers of medical marijuana say the current rules are too loose.

"This thing is set up to fail,” said Representative Collin Walke (D) Oklahoma City. “You're going to have every Tom Dick and Harry out there setting up a marijuana dispensary or a growing operation or growing it in their back yard or whatever and it's going to dilute the market."

Walke said he backs medical marijuana, but only because he believed a special session would be called to put necessary regulations in place.

"So now we have a program that's going to be rushed through production and on top of that it's a program that's not going to be able to pay for itself,” said Walke.

Under State Question 788, medical marijuana would be taxed at seven percent.

Walke said that won't raise enough money for expenses and oversight that it's going to cost the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The trade group for medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma has concerns too. On Thursday, July 5, they'll hold a news conference listing several suggestions, including:

A seed to sale inventory tracking system

Legislative establishment of business licenses, structure, fee schedules & license limitations

Establishment of Home Grow License, as well as application fees and standards

A Department of Health Inspection Authority for Home Grows

Establishing penalties for violations of home grow restrictions

The Department of Health plans to release its updated draft of rules next week.

"We're not going to make everybody happy, but we have to come up with the best program we can,” said Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates.

When asked whether he would call on the governor to order a special session Bates said, “I would. I think it's in the best interests of the state of Oklahoma to hold a special session."