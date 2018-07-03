Lawmakers, Medical Cannabis Group Call For Special Session To Re - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lawmakers, Medical Cannabis Group Call For Special Session To Regulate Medical Marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Walke says he backs medical marijuana, but only because he believed a special session would be called to put necessary regulations in place. Walke says he backs medical marijuana, but only because he believed a special session would be called to put necessary regulations in place.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

There are new calls for a special session of the legislature to implement medical marijuana. Even backers of medical marijuana say the current rules are too loose. 

"This thing is set up to fail,” said Representative Collin Walke (D) Oklahoma City. “You're going to have every Tom Dick and Harry out there setting up a marijuana dispensary or a growing operation or growing it in their back yard or whatever and it's going to dilute the market."

Walke said he backs medical marijuana, but only because he believed a special session would be called to put necessary regulations in place.

Read Related Story: Fallin – No Special Session For SQ 788 Implementation 

"So now we have a program that's going to be rushed through production and on top of that it's a program that's not going to be able to pay for itself,” said Walke.

Under State Question 788, medical marijuana would be taxed at seven percent.

Walke said that won't raise enough money for expenses and oversight that it's going to cost the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The trade group for medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma has concerns too. On Thursday, July 5, they'll hold a news conference listing several suggestions, including:

  • A seed to sale inventory tracking system
  • Legislative establishment of business licenses, structure, fee schedules & license limitations
  • Establishment of Home Grow License, as well as application fees and standards
  • A Department of Health Inspection Authority for Home Grows
  • Establishing penalties for violations of home grow restrictions

The Department of Health plans to release its updated draft of rules next week.

"We're not going to make everybody happy, but we have to come up with the best program we can,” said Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates.

When asked whether he would call on the governor to order a special session Bates said, “I would. I think it's in the best interests of the state of Oklahoma to hold a special session."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.