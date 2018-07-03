Hawaii bans sale of sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hawaii bans sale of sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Los Angeles approves $10M to help separated children

    Los Angeles approves $10M to help separated children

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-04 00:28:38 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...
    Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the border.More >>
    Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the border.More >>

  • Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

    Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-04 00:28:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...
    Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.More >>
    Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.More >>

  • Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire

    Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-04 00:28:18 GMT
    (KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
    •   

By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Tuesday signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.

The move makes Hawaii the first U.S. state to enact a ban on oxybenzone and octinoxate.

"This is just one small step toward protecting and restoring the resiliency of Hawaii's reefs," Ige said at a signing ceremony for the bill, which takes effect in 2021.

Ige said the state would also need to continue other efforts to protect coral, including fighting invasive species, pollution from land runoff and climate change.

Sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate will only be available to those with a prescription from a physician. Others will have to buy sunscreens without these chemicals or bring their own sunscreen with them to Hawaii.

Scientists have found the two substances can be toxic to coral reefs, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem and a popular draw for tourists.

State Sen. Roz Baker, who represents south and west Maui, said the bill has enormous significance because coral is such a fundamental part of a larger ecosystem important to the health of the planet.

Critics say there aren't enough independent scientific studies supporting the assertion that the chemicals harm coral reefs.

The group Retail Merchants of Hawaii has said it's concerned the ban will discourage people from buying sunscreen at brick and mortar stores.

But state Rep. Chris Lee, who represents the Honolulu suburbs of Kailua and Waimanalo, said the law is a necessary step to help Hawaii pass on its reefs, ocean, tourism industry and way of life to the next generation.

Leaders need to act quickly to save what coral world has left, he said.

"We know the tide is against us. We've got limited amount of time," Lee said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.