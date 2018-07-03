MWC Claims Property Is Safe, Despite Contamination Findings

The former home of Eagle Industries on Southeast 29th and Post Road has already been named a superfund site.

Contamination has been found in water samples from a second property in Midwest City.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says Eagle Industries illegally dumped chemicals used to clean aircraft equipment before it closed in 2010.

Tests have also been conducted two miles down the road where the company used to have an office near Southeast 29th and Douglas. The property is now owned by Midwest City and has been added to the EPA’s Brownfields list.

The classification allows for further testing and cleanup if necessary. It limits liability and provides incentives for developers.

Midwest City leaders say the property at SE 29th and Douglas showed contamination, but it claims the property is still safe for retail development.

“The contaminant level does not exceed the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant levels,” says Midwest City Dir. of Economic Development Robert Coleman.

The DEQ confirms that information as well.

In the meantime, Midwest City says its close to signing a deal that would bring retail and restaurants to the property.

The water would be connected to existing city lines and not well water.