Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.

(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...

Newly released video shows a Las Vegas officer ducking gunfire and then teaming up with other authorities to rush a high-rise hotel where a gunman was spraying bullets onto a concert below.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, FBI agents walk on the roof of boxes inside the concert grounds where a mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas. Police are set to release more information from the investigation into th...

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.

Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Sept. 20, 2010 photo show Associated Press photographer Alan Diaz in Miami. Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, ...

Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Why they fight: US and China are locked in trade brawl over high-tech industries of future.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese impo...

Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology

Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the border.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). People hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. In major cities and tiny towns, marchers gathered across America, mo...

(Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Luna Chiarello, 6, helps her mother Silver put American flags out along the road in front of their family business, Robinson's Auto Parts, Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Orange Mills, Fla., the day before Indepen...

(AP Photo/Rachel D'Oro). Workers test an inflatable monkey Tuesday, July 3, 2018, for Wednesday's upcoming July 4th celebration at the downtown, Anchorage, Alaska, park strip. The popular annual event draws thousands each year.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New citizens participate in a naturalization ceremony, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the New York Public Library. Two hundred people from 50 countries gained citizenship.

(Tim Monzingo/The Daily Sentinel via AP). Brooks-Quinn Jones Elementary School students wave flags over their heads as they prepare to march in the school's annual Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Students decora...

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - In these complex times, a simple question about the quintessential American holiday of fireworks, cookouts and parades isn't always so simple.

As Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 242nd birthday, some feel a deeper sense of patriotism. For others, the social issues roiling the country weigh heavy this Independence Day.

Standing in front of Boston's Faneuil Hall on Tuesday, tour guide Cara McIntyre said she takes special pride this time of the year in recounting the courage of American colonists like Samuel Adams, who called for rebellion against the English crown in fiery speeches at the historic hall.

But she laments that Americans' ability to respectfully debate the toughest issues of the day - to disagree without being disagreeable - seems hopelessly lost.

"This bitter divisiveness of the last decade, I think the Founding Fathers would be really sad about that," said the 57-year-old Massachusetts native as she greeted passers-by in her floral-print, colonial-era dress. "Social media has made bullies of all of us. People say things there that they'd never say to someone's face."

In Chicago, Philip Wiley, a 77-year-old retired public school counselor, is blunt about what's ailing the nation.

"A lot of it has to do with the present administration in Washington," Wiley said as he stopped to admire a massive flag hanging from the city's iconic Wrigley Building Tuesday.

But in Alabama, retired truck driver Floyd Champion is downright upbeat. He views these as the best of times in America.

Champion plans to mark the holiday the way he spends most days - selling watermelons, tomatoes, corn, plums and other produce from the back of his truck along a highway about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Birmingham, Alabama.

"I know it's a big holiday and I love the holiday because it's our independence," said Champion, 77, of rural Shelby County. "But I have to sell this stuff, and I make money."

Out in Anchorage, Alaska, Darl Schaaff says July Fourth should be a time for a deeply divided nation to put personal politics aside.

"This is not about politics," he said as took a break from helping set up the city's downtown celebration. "This is about the founding of our country and freedom."

Angela Limb was born and raised in Alaska's largest city, but because of her Mexican heritage, she said she's had strangers come up to her at the supermarket and tell her go back to her own country.

That makes her feel sad for these people, she said Tuesday while relaxing with her 10-year-old twins at Anchorage's Goose Lake beach. She's happy to be an American and plans to observe the July 4th accordingly.

"I celebrate it," she said. "I'm wanting my kids to have pride in their country and to treat everyone the same."

Vietnam War veteran and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Moe, in Lancaster, Ohio, said the holiday should be a day to appreciate the differences that make the nation great.

"At a time when we seem to be at each other's throats more than ever, I think we need to step back a little bit," said the 74-year -old, who spent more than five years as a prisoner of war and later served as director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. "We could be like Venezuela, or Russia or China, where everybody on the surface says or thinks the same thing, and we never want to go that way."

In Portland, Maine, chef Brad Messier agreed with the sentiments, but said the country's tribalism is too great to ignore.

"This is a holiday that, in theory, brings us together as a country but, in reality, we're still camped out on our two very separate sides," Messier said as he manned a booth selling strawberries and other produce at a downtown Portland farmers' market. "For me, it seems to illustrate the glaring divides that we have. What we come together for is very superficial. How much does going and seeing fireworks really bring people together?"

But in New York, 32-year-old Baudel Ivan Osorio Herrera could only feel gratitude to his new nation.

The father of two boys, who came to the Bronx from Mexico when he was just seven was one of 200 immigrants taking their citizenship oath at New York City's Public Library on Tuesday.

The timing of the momentous occasion wasn't lost on him.

"I have my kids. I have my home," Herrera said. "You could say we made our dream come true."

Outside the San Francisco Ferry Building, Mary Saunders also expressed gratitude as she looks forward to celebrating.

"As an immigrant and naturalized American Citizen, it's something I have the privilege to participate in," said 53-year-old Saunders, a scientist and Brentwood, California resident. "It's a day of celebration to stop and enjoy togetherness with family."

___

Lorin Eleni Gill in San Francisco; Jay Reeves in Alabaster, Alabama; Rachel D'Oro in Anchorage, Alaska; Stephen Groves in New York; Teresa Crawford in Chicago; David Sharp in Portland, Maine; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Lisa Cornwell in Cincinnati, Ohio and Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.