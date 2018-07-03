Shawnee Partnership Helps Teachers With Classroom Supplies

Teachers across the state spend hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars each year on supplies for their classrooms. An organization in Shawnee is revitalizing a program aimed at helping local teachers pay for those supplies, so they don’t have to dip into their own pockets.

Shawnee Forward launched Classroom Partners, which pairs community members and/or businesses with elementary school classrooms.

The partners would provide the classroom teacher with $300-$500 per year for learning materials. And while it’s not a requirement, the partners could also make a difference by participating in activities with the students.

So far, there are roughly 26 partners on board with the program. Organizers hope to find 100 before the start of the school year.

If you’d like to get involved, contact Meg Vorndran (mmvorndran@outlook.com) or Will Rosebure (wrosebure@gmail.com) for more information. You can also contact Shawnee Forward (kwilburn@shawneeforward.com) at 405-273-6092.