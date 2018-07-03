Valley Brook PD: Officers Respond To 'Suspicious Death'

Valley Brook Police responded to a possible “suspicious death”.

According to the Valley Brook Police chief, officers were called after a body was located partially submerged in a creek near 6500 Anderson Driver, around 1:30 p.m Tuesday.

The body has not been identified at this time, but police say it looked to a male in his 20's or early 30's. The medical examiner's officer will determine the cause of the death.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office will conduct the investigation.

