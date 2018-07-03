Thousands gather to remember slain California firefighter

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

Autopsies on two small children left strapped in car seats for hours in a closed vehicle have determined that the infant girl and her toddler brother died from exposure, and they suffered no trauma and had no drugs in their bodies.

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's office shows Brittany Velasquez. Autopsies on two small children left strapped in car seats for hours in a closed vehicle have determine...

An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...

Authorities say black tar heroin in Los Angeles may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause death, putting injection drug users at greatest risk.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Thousands of first responders gathered Tuesday to pay tribute to a veteran Southern California fire captain who was shot and killed after responding to an explosion last week.

Throngs of firefighters and police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder and saluted as a fire truck carrying the flag-draped coffin of Capt. Dave Rosa arrived at the Long Beach Convention center for his funeral.

"For those of you who knew Dave, you were truly blessed," Assistant Fire Chief Xavier Espino told mourners.

As the service began, a troop of bagpipers played, "Amazing Grace." The 17-year veteran firefighter is survived by his wife, Lynley, and two sons, Alec and Sam.

"Dave knew the value of family and he always made it his priority," his brother-in-law, Chris Hensely, a fellow firefighter, said. "He was a champion of a husband and father, a champion of a man."

Family members remembered Rosa as a family man who was devoted to his wife and his children and loved being a firefighter.

"Underneath that tough outside, he was the most caring and loving human being that I know," said Rosa's friend, Kevin Landino.

The day his father died Alec Rosa cried for about 10 hours, he said during the funeral.

"When you hear something like that, it doesn't really register. I just sat in shock," he said. "My dad's a fireman, firemen aren't supposed to get shot."

The encounter that took Rosa's life unfolded last Monday when, according to authorities, Thomas Kim, 77, set off an explosion at a retirement home in Long Beach in an attempt to kill his neighbor.

After the explosion, authorities said, Kim sat at the end of a hallway and shot at firefighters who were searching the building.

Rosa was killed and firefighter Ernesto Torres was wounded. A third person - an elderly resident who lived in the building - was also wounded.

Investigators found a note that led them to believe the incident was an attempted murder-suicide, though detectives are still working to determine an exact motive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.