State Worker Killed, Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A state worker was killed, and several people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash Monday, according to the Midwest City Police Department.

According to the report, officers responded to the crash around 7:40 a.m. Monday, July 2, in the 7300 block of Northeast 23rd Street.

Police said a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Kenneth Akins, of Forrest Park, was stopped eastbound in the center turn lane of NE 23rd and was attempting to turn left into his workplace at the Employment Security Commission office.

Akins’ vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Dia Russell-Smith. The impact caused Akins’ vehicle to careen across both eastbound lanes of traffic onto the shoulder of the roadway, pinning him inside the vehicle.

Russell-Smith’s vehicle continued into the westbound lanes of traffic and was struck by another vehicle. Then that third vehicle was struck from behind.

Akins was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Russell-Smith was transported to local hospital with “significant injuries”.

All other individuals involved in the crash had minor injuries and were treated and released.

According to witnesses at the scene, Russell-Smith was driving erratically at times.

“Our fatality accident squad is completing the investigation and are awaiting toxicology results on Smith,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. 

“Once all facts are obtained including the “black box” data from both vehicles, the information with be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office for review and any possible charges,” Clabes added.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

