Jury convicts man of murder in 1973 death of wife

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A 76-year-old man who prosecutors say used his reputation as an upstanding citizen to convince authorities 45 years ago that the crash that killed his wife was an accident has been convicted of first-degree murder in her death.

A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Lawyers for immigrant teens who allege severe abuse inside a Virginia detention center will push ahead with a federal civil-rights lawsuit even though two teens have returned to their home countries and a third no longer wants to be part of the case.

(AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras). The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long perio...

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) - A 76-year-old former Chicago-area man who authorities say used his reputation as an upstanding citizen to convince police 45 years ago that a crash that killed his wife was an accident has been convicted of first-degree murder in her death.

On Monday afternoon, jurors in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, deliberated for just three hours before returning with the guilty verdict against Donnie Rudd, a one-time school board member and respected attorney.

The speed that the verdict was returned made it clear that jurors did not believe Rudd's attorney's explanation that the death of 19-year-old Noreen Kumeta Rudd was a "tragic accident." Prosecutors argued that Donnie Rudd, who was under intense financial pressure, plotted to kill his young wife to collect $120,000 in insurance money.

"The defendant didn't marry Noreen because he loved her," Assistant State's Attorney Maria McCarthy told jurors at the outset of the trial. "He married her because he wanted to kill her."

Prosecutors said Rudd was living with another woman and her children until shortly before he announced that he was marrying the teenager. And, they said, as soon as she died - a month after the couple married - Rudd returned to the other woman.

Noreen Rudd's death bears a striking resemblance to one of the Chicago area's most famous murder cases, featuring a one-time suburban police sergeant. Drew Peterson was convicted in 2012 of first-degree murder of his ex-wife Kathleen Savio, eight years after her body was found in a bathtub.

In both cases, the men were respected members of their communities and the deaths of the women were ruled accidental until their bodies were exhumed years later and subsequent autopsies reclassified their deaths as homicides.

And as Peterson got away with Savio's murder until his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, vanished, Rudd was not charged for more than four decades until police investigated the 1991 death of another woman who had been one of his clients. It was during that investigation that detectives found notes about Noreen Rudd's death and re-opened that investigation.

Rudd, who most recently lived in Sugar Land, Texas, was arrested. He had been out of jail on a $400,000 cash bond until Monday, when he was taken back into custody. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

