Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

Posted: Updated:
(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta... (Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...
(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Ralph Howard and Senior Pastor Stephen Carlsen discuss the statue of Mary, Joesph and Baby Jesus caged in with barbwire on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in India... (Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Ralph Howard and Senior Pastor Stephen Carlsen discuss the statue of Mary, Joesph and Baby Jesus caged in with barbwire on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in India...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:46:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>

  • Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids

    Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:45:53 GMT
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>

  • Water main break floods Philly, leaves behind muddy mess

    Water main break floods Philly, leaves behind muddy mess

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:45:45 GMT
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    •   

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

The statues were erected Tuesday morning outside Christ Church Cathedral on downtown Indianapolis' Monument Circle and surrounded by the fencing.

The Episcopalian church's dean and rector, the Rev. Stephen Carlsen, says the display that's part of the church's "Every Family is Holy Campaign" condemns the nation's immigration policy that's holding families in detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He says the Holy Family was "a homeless family with nowhere to stay" and that the Bible says "we're supposed to love our neighbors as ourselves."

President Donald Trump recently ended his administration's practice of separating families detained at the border.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.