Lawsuit alleging abuse of immigrant teens to move forward - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lawsuit alleging abuse of immigrant teens to move forward

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras). The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long perio... (AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras). The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long perio...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:20:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>

  • What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

    What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:10:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...
    Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.More >>
    Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.More >>

  • Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

    Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:00:24 GMT
    (Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...
    An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.More >>
    An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.More >>
    •   

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for immigrant teens who claim they were severely abused inside a Virginia detention center said Tuesday they plan to push ahead with a federal civil rights lawsuit even though two of the teens have returned to their home countries and a third no longer wants to be part of the case.

Ted Howard, one of the lawyers suing the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, said a fourth teen who makes similar allegations is expected to join the case.

The Associated Press reported last month on sworn statements from six Latino teens who alleged being beaten while handcuffed, locked up for long periods in solitary confinement and left nude and shivering in concrete cells. Three of the teens were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Howard told U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon during a status conference Tuesday that all three original plaintiffs are no longer part of the case. But he said another teen "is anxious to participate in the case" and will be named as a new plaintiff.

"We believe that his allegations with respect to his experience at the facility are sufficiently analogous ... to those of John Does Nos. 1, 2 and 3," Howard said.

Shenandoah's lawyers have denied the allegations. They asked the judge to postpone a key hearing in the case from September to December to give them time to investigate the fourth teen's claims.

The hearing is to consider the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction that would prohibit the staff at the detention center from imposing what the plaintiffs claim are excessive forms of physical discipline and punishment.

The judge did not immediately rule on the request to postpone the hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.