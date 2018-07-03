Judge extends housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Judge extends housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

BOSTON (AP) - Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Judge Timothy Hillman of Massachusetts' federal court granted the extension Tuesday. He says a restraining order temporarily blocking their evictions from the hotels will remain until at least midnight July 23, allowing them to stay until checkout time the following day.

Hillman's decision extends the restraining order put in place Saturday by Judge Leo Sorokin.

The program has paid for hotel stays for thousands of Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria last September. The vouchers were supposed to expire last Sunday, meaning the evacuees could have been evicted from the hotels.

Hillman says he wants to look into the issue further and will decide whether another hearing is necessary.

