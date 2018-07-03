Prosecutors drop Gillette Stadium bomb threat case

Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:49:24 GMT
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...
Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.More >>
Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:19:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...
An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>
Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:19:00 GMT
A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:36:03 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...
A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The case against a Gillette Stadium worker who had been charged with emailing a threat to blow up the home of the New England Patriots has been dropped by prosecutors in Massachusetts.
The Sun Chronicle reports that a spokesman for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Monday the case against 26-year-old Ryan Ringuette was dropped amid doubts about his guilt.
The Attleboro man was arrested in August amid a dispute with his then-girlfriend, who was charged with lying to police about her access to Ringuette's email account. Her case is still pending.
Ringuette worked part-time for the company that provides security and guest services at the stadium.
Authorities say he had no access to bomb-making materials.
His lawyer did not return a call for comment.
