OCPD Arrest Man After Death Of 8-Month-Old Child

Police arrested a man on a complaint of first-degree murder of an eight-month-old child.

According to police, the mother's boyfriend, Michael Lee Bradley, 22 was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on an initial child abuse complaint. The complaint was later amended to murder in the first degree.

Officers said they were responding to a welfare call near Southeast 48th Street and Crosby Drive when they discovered the child, Amilia Grace Tuell critically injured. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital where she passed away the following day as a result of her injuries.

