Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:38:56 GMT
By CLAUDIA TORRENS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.

Yeni Gonzalez, looking serious and a bit nervous, walked briskly Tuesday into the Cayuga Center, the agency that placed her children in foster care.

She was accompanied by supporters, including Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who held Gonzalez's arm.

The children are 6-year-old Deyuin, 9-year-old Jamelin and 11-year-old Lester.

Gonzalez was driven cross-country by volunteers after she was released from Eloy Detention Center in Arizona on Thursday.

A group of New York-area parents and artists raised money through crowdfunding to cover her $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

