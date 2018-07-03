Organizers Prepare For Edmond Libertyfest Fireworks At New Location

Many are used to flocking to UCO's campus to watch the Edmond Libertyfest on 4th of July, but this year the festivities will be held at Hafer Park.

The Edmond Libertyfest parade will still take place at 9 a.m. on Independence Day and pass through downtown Edmond. The parade is expected to draw crowds of over 50,000 people along a one and a half mile route.

One of the main reasons for the change of venue for the fireworks show is the extensive ongoing construction at the University of Oklahoma. Organizers and law enforcement said there will be closures at the park to ensure spectator safety and the park will be closed to all vehicles on the 4th.

"Arc pyrotechnics will be doing the show they've done the past couple of years, 2 yrs ago we had a little mishap and a shell exploded improperly. I think having the venue out here, were to expire it won't present a chain reaction. So our primary reason for moving it was safety and that's always our primary concern," said Bob Meinders, Libertyfest Fireworks Chair.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The park will remain open to pedestrians and non-motor vehicles. The prime viewer spots according to organizers are anywhere within a 2 mile range of the park.

