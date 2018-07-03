Organizers Prepare For Edmond Liberty Fest Fireworks At New Location

Police are investigating a domestic-related stabbing near Norman, Tuesday.More >>
Police are investigating a domestic-related stabbing near Norman, Tuesday.More >>
Many are used to flocking to UCO's campus to watch the Edmond Liberty Fest on 4th of July, but this year the festivities will be held at Hafer Park.More >>
Many are used to flocking to UCO's campus to watch the Edmond Liberty Fest on 4th of July, but this year the festivities will be held at Hafer Park.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.