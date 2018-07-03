Hot, Muggy And Dry Tuesday Across State

The heat is here! Heat advisories will be in place for parts of Oklahoma, Tuesday.

Heat Index Values could range from 105-110 Tuesday afternoon. The heat index value for the Oklahoma City metro will range around 102.

This week will be mainly dry and quiet. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the work week. You'll need to stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen. The heat advisory will be in place from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for north and northeast Oklahoma.

HR X HR: Hottest day out of the week! @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/s1ops7WIQ6 — Robyn King (@RobynKing_news9) July 3, 2018

Tuesday will also be very muggy with mid-70s for your dew point for Oklahoma City.

Fourth of July is dry, hot and sunny, highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 10-20 mph. The heat dome will dominate.



Later in the week and heading into your weekend the heat dome will move westward and chances for showers and storms will increase. Friday into Saturday could see scattered showers and storms possible. Low 90s continue.