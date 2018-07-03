Water main break floods Philadelphia, leaves muddy mess - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Water main break floods Philadelphia, leaves muddy mess

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:20:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>

  • What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

    What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:10:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...
    Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.More >>
    Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.More >>

  • Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

    Indianapolis church cages Holy Family in immigration protest

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:00:24 GMT
    (Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...
    An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.More >>
    An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.More >>
    •   

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A large water main break sent up to 15 million gallons of water gushing through downtown Philadelphia streets and onto sidewalks Tuesday, cutting power to thousands of customers.

Water crews were able to stop the flow of water at about 7:30 a.m., after more than three hours of flooding that snarled the morning commute and prompted rerouting of some city buses.

Peco said 700 to 750 customers remained without power by midmorning, down from about 2,000 at the height of the flooding. Crews were pumping out flooded basements, and in some cases water must be removed before electric crews would be able to reach equipment to restore power, officials said.

"Water and electricity don't mix, so we're working with the water department," Peco spokeswoman Deb Yemenijian said. "And in the cases where we can go in safely, we're working with customers to get power restored."

An estimate of the damage was not immediately available Tuesday.

Officials said water pressure had been restored and asked anyone with continuing problems to call the water department. They said they were trying to meet with all affected businesses and would return Thursday, after the holiday, to continue those efforts.

Water Commissioner Debra McCarty said a recent inspection of the main using technology that goes inside the pipe turned up no problems. She said she didn't believe the extreme heat that has scorched the region in recent days was a factor in the break.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.