Mannford Woman Dies In Logan County Accident

A woman from Mannford was killed in a fatal accident near Logan County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported the crash occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 2:18 p.m. about two miles west of Edmond.

According to the report, a tractor trailer rig was stopped on SH-74 to turn east onto County Road Waterloo. A Honda Accord, driven by the victim, was westbound on County Road Waterloo and a Mack Dump truck was northbound on SH-74. Troopers said the victim's vehicle failed to stop for the red light and was struck by the dump truck and shoved into the tractor trailer.

Troopers said the victim's vehicle was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being extricated by the Deer Creek Fire Department and the Oak Cliff Fire Department. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Dana Woodson.

Officials report the victim died at the scene. The two other drivers were transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.