Mannford Woman Dies In Logan County Accident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mannford Woman Dies In Logan County Accident

Posted: Updated:
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A woman from Mannford was killed in a fatal accident near Logan County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

Troopers reported the crash occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 2:18 p.m. about two miles west of Edmond. 

According to the report, a tractor trailer rig was stopped on SH-74 to turn east onto County Road Waterloo. A Honda Accord, driven by the victim, was westbound on County Road Waterloo and a Mack Dump truck was northbound on SH-74. Troopers said the victim's vehicle failed to stop for the red light and was struck by the dump truck and shoved into the tractor trailer. 

Troopers said the victim's vehicle was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being extricated by the Deer Creek Fire Department and the Oak Cliff Fire Department. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Dana Woodson. 

Officials report the victim died at the scene. The two other drivers were transferred to the hospital with minor injuries. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mannford Woman Dies In Logan County Accident

    Mannford Woman Dies In Logan County Accident

    A woman from Mannford was killed in a fatal accident near Logan County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.  Troopers reported the crash occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 2:18 p.m. about two miles west of Edmond.  According to the report, a tractor trailer rig was stopped on SH-74 to turn east onto County Road Waterloo. A Honda Accord, driven by the victim, was westbound on County Road Waterloo and a Mack Dump truck was northbound on SH-74. Troopers sai...More >>
    A woman from Mannford was killed in a fatal accident near Logan County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.  Troopers reported the crash occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 2:18 p.m. about two miles west of Edmond.  According to the report, a tractor trailer rig was stopped on SH-74 to turn east onto County Road Waterloo. A Honda Accord, driven by the victim, was westbound on County Road Waterloo and a Mack Dump truck was northbound on SH-74. Troopers sai...More >>

  • Oklahoma Father, Business Owner Facing Deportation

    Oklahoma Father, Business Owner Facing Deportation

    The immigration debate hits home for a Tuttle business owner and family man facing deportationThe immigration debate hits home for a Tuttle business owner and family man facing deportation
    The immigration debate hits home for a Tuttle business owner and family man facing deportationThe immigration debate hits home for a Tuttle business owner and family man facing deportation

    By all accounts Didier Pineda is a good man. He owns his own home, he works hard to support his family. 

    More >>

    By all accounts Didier Pineda is a good man. He owns his own home, he works hard to support his family. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.