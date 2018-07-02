Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

In Richmond, a one-time capital of the Confederacy, a commission has recommended removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis but leaving in place four others, including a soaring tribute to Gen. Robert E. Lee.

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Judy Hiaasen, left, sister of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, speaks with a mourner during a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Days after journalist Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues were shot to death by a gunman who blasted his way into the Capital Gazette's newsroom, an overflow crowd gathered on Monday evening to remember the man they loved in stories, poems, and songs.

Attendees at the "celebration of life" held at a Maryland nature center said they would remember Hiaasen for how he lived, rather than the way he died senselessly at the hands of a gunman twisted by hate and festering rage. They sought solace with laughter and funny memories, but sobs occasionally punctuated the ceremony.

"I want to just remember what a wonderful person Rob was and what a great, wonderful, selfless life he led," said Kevin Cowherd, one of several speakers who addressed the crowd of roughly 500 people assembled beneath a large white tent.

Cowherd, an author who worked with Hiaasen for years at The Baltimore Sun, described him as an open, fun-loving man who found humor in everything. As a writer, Hiaasen was versatile and drawn to the quirky, he said. As a colleague, he was kind and encouraging.

Hannah Hiaasen, his youngest daughter, said the family called him "Big Rob" - a nickname that perfectly fit the assistant managing editor who stood 6-foot-5. But it wasn't just his height that made the nickname ring true to those who knew him best.

"He had a really, really big heart," she said, before reading a poem in her dad's honor.

Meanwhile, Maryland police investigating America's latest mass murder said Monday that Jarrod Ramos, the man charged with the slayings, sent three threatening letters on the day of the attack. Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police, said the letters were received Monday.

Ramos, 38, has a well-documented history of harassing the paper's journalists. He filed a defamation suit in 2012 that was thrown out as groundless and often railed against them in profanity-laced tweets. Ramos was arrested by police after the attack Thursday. He is in custody and faces five counts of first-degree murder.

Tom Marquardt, the onetime publisher of the Capital Gazette, told The Associated Press at Hiaasen's memorial that Ramos sent one letter to a company lawyer saying he was on his way to the Annapolis newspaper "to kill as many people" as he could. The letter dated June 28 - the day of the deadly attack - was sent to Robert C. Douglas, a lawyer for the newspaper, Marquardt said.

"In that letter, he was talking to the appeals court judge and suggesting that he didn't do a very good job on the case and as a result he was going to have to take out his vengeance in a different way," Marquardt told AP.

Letters were also sent to a Baltimore judge, as well as a judge at the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

At the heartrending gathering for Hiaasen, friends and colleagues lauded him as a dedicated professional who was committed to the craft of journalism and loved mentoring the next generation of reporters. He was remembered for his love of family and enduring pride in his job. He made friends easily and had a bunch of them.

The Baltimore-based novelist Anne Tyler, whose works include "The Accidental Tourist" and the Pulitzer-prize-winning "Breathing Lessons," joined Hiaasen's family and colleagues to honor the friend she says she already misses.

"I loved him dearly. I thought he was smart and funny and wise," Tyler said before the gathering began.

The slain journalist's brother, Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime Miami Herald columnist, on Friday described his younger sibling as "a person of phenomenal grace."

Hiaasen had just celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Maria, whose birthday was on the day of the newsroom attack. His widow, displaying great strength along with the couple's three children, said Rob was her best friend and a loving, generous partner.

"I'm going to try and hold him here," she said, clasping her hands to her heart.

___

Associated Press Writer Brian Witte contributed to this report in Annapolis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.