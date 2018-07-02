Your 2 Cents: Index Clock Ticking To Set Up System For Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana passed by a wide margin, and state officials shouldn't try to override the will of the people.

Here's what you had to say about it...

Ingela first: "Totally agree. The people have spoken. They need to respect that."

Alan from Ada said: "The people have spoken but there are many unknowns that need answered."

Cindi adds: "I wonder what kind of credentials the growers and seller will be required to have?"

The Health Department has written more than 50 pages of rules.

Gwen said: "I don't care if an individual legislator agrees or not. It is the Legislatures job to make sure that the Health Department has the resources to go forth and implement!"

From Mary-Margaret in Edmond: "Why don't we take notes from Colorado? They manage a medical program in addition to the recreational side."

Jay in Shawnee said: "Should have never passed. Too loosely worded, will be a pain in the backside for law enforcement & employers…"

Finally, Dale said it should have been done county by county: "...if not for OKC and Tulsa the pothead bill would not have passed. Should be done like liquor by the drink, and not forced on counties that don't want it."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.