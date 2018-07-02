Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire In SE OKC

A commercial fire was reported Monday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of S Shields Boulevard.

The fire happened at a mechanic's shop and several cars in the shop caught on fire.

The fire was put out less than 30 minutes later but firefighters were continuing to fight hot spots.

Shields was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the fire.

No injuries were reported.

