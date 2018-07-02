Judges thrust into debate over Trump's immigration policies

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

VFW stands by post officer who was convicted of crimes involving bigotry as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this June 28, 2018, photo, people line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the center of the heated political controversy over how...

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Inside a small courtroom, a half-dozen immigrant teens and their families sat anxiously on wooden benches awaiting their immigration court hearing.

An attorney for a nonprofit gave a quick overview in Spanish of U.S. immigration law and what they needed to do: Speak loudly. Ask for clarification if you don't understand something. Be honest with the judge about what drove you to travel to the United States.

Moments later, Judge Lori Bass peered at the crowd through red-rimmed eyeglasses and in a gentle voice asked the children their names, ages and if they were attending school, which many answered with a resounding "yes" in English. She then turned her attention to the moms, dads and uncles sitting beside them.

"The purpose of these proceedings is to see whether the children can stay in the United States or whether they have to leave the United States," she said. "This is extremely important, and you really need to understand everything."

The same scene that played out in a Los Angeles courtroom is encountered each year by thousands of Central American children who travel through Mexico and get caught trying to cross the U.S. border. In most cases, they are sent to live with relatives already in the United States. But the U.S. government still tries to deport them, and many of their fates are decided by the country's 335 immigration judges.

In recent weeks, the judges have been thrust into the center of the political controversy over President Donald Trump's immigration policy that separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their parents.

The administration has announced production quotas for the judges, who are lawyers hired by the Department of Justice. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has narrowed the conditions they can consider for asylum, which could affect many Central American cases. And last week, Trump questioned on Twitter the need for judges for these cases at all by posting: "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came."

He also recently lashed out at a proposal in Congress to hire more immigration judges to address a chronic backlog of cases, saying an expansion of the bench would lead to "graft."

The National Association of Immigration Judges issued a statement stressing the importance of their jobs, especially when considering asylum cases that can be life-or-death decisions for immigrants facing persecution in their homeland.

"This is not traffic court. A mistake on an asylum case can result in jail, torture or a death sentence," Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor, the association's president, said in a statement.

The group opposes the quotas, fearing judges will rush through hearings to try to protect their government jobs.

The judges have long wished to be removed from the Department of Justice to achieve greater independence from the immigration politics of each administration, and now, even more so, Tabaddor said.

"Unfortunately, we just feel this administration has put it on steroids," she said in a phone interview. "There is no other time than now that has just completely compelled us to have to be removed from the Department as soon as possible."

James McHenry, director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, has said the Justice Department ensures the courts have access to resources. He believes judges can be fair and handle cases quickly as they strive to work through the backlog.

"To my mind, there's no tension, and there's no reason that the judges cannot be both efficient and maintain due process," he said during a Senate subcommittee hearing earlier this year.

The immigration courts had nearly 700,000 cases in March, including 76,000 cases for children caught on the border alone. It can take months to get a hearing and years to get a decision.

The result is immigrants who are desperate to win asylum so they can bring their families to join them in the United States may find themselves waiting years, while others who have little chance of gaining legal status end up staying longer than they otherwise could.

There has long been a clamor for more immigration judges to keep up with the caseload. The Justice Department plans to hire 100 by the end of the year, and the courts are planning to add more law clerks and to move to an electronic filing system to improve efficiency.

Sessions also wants judges to decide cases more quickly. He isn't letting them temporarily shelve cases as they once did.

Many immigrant advocates said they believe Sessions is trying to limit the number of immigrants who can even get to court, pointing to his recent decision limiting asylum claims for gang and domestic violence.

Currently, adult immigrants who pass initial asylum screenings after arriving on the U.S. border are allowed a hearing before an immigration judge. If fewer pass the screenings, fewer could make it to court.

In Judge Bass' courtroom in Los Angeles, it wasn't clear how the children might try to stay in the United States legally. They were told to look for attorneys and return to court next spring.

One of them, 13-year-old Alfred, was brought to the border from Guatemala by his grandmother four years ago after gang members threatened to kill them if they stayed, said his mother, Karin, who asked that her full name not be used because of threats to her family.

The grandmother was deported and the boy sent to live with his mother. His immigration case was sent to Los Angeles after she moved to California two years ago.

Now, she said, she is focused on finding her son a lawyer to see how he can stay, "with all this from the president, since he wants to kick everyone out of here."

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.