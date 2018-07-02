New University Of Oklahoma President Slashes Executive Jobs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New University Of Oklahoma President Slashes Executive Jobs

By Associated Press
James “Jim” Gallogly, a former Oil and Gas executive, was named the 14th President of the university Monday. James “Jim” Gallogly, a former Oil and Gas executive, was named the 14th President of the university Monday.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The new president of the University of Oklahoma has announced on his first day at the helm of the institution that he is laying off about one-third of the executives who report directly to him.

A news release from OU says President Jim Gallogly says the reorganization will keep tuition rates stable and help work toward faculty pay raises.

The number of executives reporting to Gallogly drops from 25 to 17. Some positions are being eliminated and others are being combined. Gallogly says the cuts will affect the main campus in Norman, the Tulsa campus and the Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

Financial documents show payroll is among the university's biggest expenses. OU spent $547.4 million on compensation and benefits in 2017, up from $513.5 million the year before.

