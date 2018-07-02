New University Of Oklahoma President Slashes Executive Jobs

A judge has ordered the release of a man who destroyed Arkansas' Ten Commandments display weeks after he was acquitted on mental health grounds.More >>
A judge has ordered the release of a man who destroyed Arkansas' Ten Commandments display weeks after he was acquitted on mental health grounds.More >>
An anti-tax group said it will not seek a second veto referendum on the new taxes passed as lawmakers were trying to fund teacher pay raises.More >>
An anti-tax group said it will not seek a second veto referendum on the new taxes passed as lawmakers were trying to fund teacher pay raises.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.