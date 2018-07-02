Panel: 1 Richmond Confederate statue should go, others stay

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

Days after Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper were shot to death by a gunman in the newsroom, an overflow crowd has gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember him.

Days after Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper were shot to death by a gunman in the newsroom, an overflow crowd has gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember him.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sister Judy, right, and Rob Hiaasen's widow, Maria, during a memorial ...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sister Judy, right, and Rob Hiaasen's widow, Maria, during a memorial ...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to...

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As the one-time capital of the Confederacy wrestles with its Civil War heritage, a commission recommended Monday removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis but leaving in place four others, including a soaring tribute to Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The panel of historians, academics, local officials and others spent nearly a year studying the issue and taking input from a sometimes-angry public before unveiling the proposals Monday in a more than 100-page report.

The recommended changes would re-shape one of the nation's largest displays of Confederate symbolism along Richmond's famed Monument Avenue and in some ways re-envision how the city presents its history in the public square. In addition to removing the Davis statue, the commission advised adding historical context to the statues and erecting new monuments that would reflect a "more inclusive" story of the city's history.

"In the course of the work, it became abundantly clear the majority of the public acknowledges Monument Avenue cannot and should not remain exactly as it is. Change is needed and desired," said the report, which is not legally binding.

The recommendations mark the latest development in the national soul-searching over what to do with symbols of the Confederacy. A 2015 mass shooting at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville have heightened the debate over whether such symbols are historical artifacts that should remain untouched or relics that elevate a racist past.

"Nowhere in the United States is a frank and constructive dialogue more necessary or fraught with potential controversy than here in Virginia, home to two Confederate capitals and 136 monuments to the Confederate States of America," the report said.

While Richmond has plenty of other Confederate symbols, the commission's mandate was limited to the five giant Confederate statues that dot Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential street lined with mansions and divided by a grassy median.

Richmond's city attorney has warned that any effort to remove a monument would likely run afoul of a state law currently on the books that prohibits local governments or others from "disturbing or interfering with" memorials to war veterans. The statute, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly has shown no interest in amending, is at the center of a lawsuit currently playing out in Charlottesville over that city's effort to remove two Confederate statues.

The commission noted that challenge, saying that "pending litigation or changes in state law," the Davis statue should go.

It "is the most unabashedly Lost Cause in its design and sentiment," the report said, referring to an interpretation of the war that historians say romanticizes the South and de-emphasizes the role of slavery.

An inscription on the Davis monument, for instance, "styles the Confederate president as a 'Defender of the Rights of States,' deflecting the question of slavery," the report noted. It also emphasized that Davis, who was born in Kentucky, is the only non-Virginian on Monument Avenue.

The panel's recommendations drew criticism from some who said they went too far and from others who said they didn't go far enough.

Phil Wilayto, a community organizer with the group Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality, called the commission's suggestions "a cowardly retreat from the issue."

As long as the statues are standing, Wilayto said Richmond is honoring people "who promoted a breakaway state from the Union that was based on chattel slavery. And that's insane in 2018."

But B. Frank Earnest, heritage defense coordinator for the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said even the proposal to add contextual signs was too much.

"You wouldn't want me to put a sign in your front law that says, 'Nasty people live in the house behind this sign,'" Earnest said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who appointed the commission, said in a statement that he would study its recommendations further before taking any other steps, though he said he agreed with the report's finding that "something needs to change."

In addition to Lee and Davis, Monument Avenue is currently home to statues honoring J.E.B. Stuart, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and Confederate Naval commander and oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statue of black tennis hero Arthur Ashe, a Richmond native, was added to Monument Avenue in 1996, provoking a nationally publicized and racially charged dispute.

One of the panel's suggestions was to commission a monument dedicated to soldiers of the United States Colored Troops, regiments of mostly formerly enslaved men who fought for the Union.

"The juxtaposition to the Confederate Statues could be a powerful statement," the report said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.