Sisters seek to end gag order in priest sex abuse settlement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sisters seek to end gag order in priest sex abuse settlement

Posted: Updated:

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Harrisburg by two women says their silence was required in settlements made with the Harrisburg Diocese over sexual abuse by the Rev. Augustine Giella.

New Jersey court records say Giella confessed to fondling one of the girls and taking photos of her unclothed. Giella was facing sexual assault, child endangerment and child pornography charges in Ocean County, New Jersey, when he died in 1993.

A diocese spokesman says it no longer enforces nondisclosure agreements in priest abuse settlements. The sisters' lawyer says he wants that in writing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.