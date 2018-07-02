Boy Scouts sever ties with leader facing child porn charges - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boy Scouts sever ties with leader facing child porn charges

Posted: Updated:

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America have severed ties with a 74-year-old New Jersey Scout leader facing child pornography charges.

County prosecutors say James Roberts was arrested Friday after a raid at his home. They also seized numerous digital devices that are now being reviewed.

Roberts has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney, and a telephone number registered to him went unanswered Monday.

Prosecutors say Roberts had been involved with the Boy Scouts for 40 years and had been the Master Scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 132 in Sicklerville.

Scouting officials in New Jersey have told the Courier-Post that even though the allegations appear unrelated to Scouting, they have barred him from the program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.