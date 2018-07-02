Police Call Off Search After Initiating Standoff In NW OKC

Police were initiating a standoff with a man who had a machete in northwest Oklahoma City.

The standoff was reported at an apartment complex near NW 10 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Police received a report of a bleeding man while holding a machete run into an apartment.

Police arrived at the scene and found a trail of blood. They followed the trail to an apartment.

When police went inside the apartment, no one was inside.

Officers have called off a search.

