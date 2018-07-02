Judge to decide on order blocking Puerto Rican evictions

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

Kentucky cuts vision, dental care for up to 460,000 people

Kentucky cuts vision, dental care for up to 460,000 people

A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to...

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

3-year-old who was stabbed at her own birthday party dies

3-year-old who was stabbed at her own birthday party dies

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...

Official: New York trooper, 29, shot dead by suicidal man

Official: New York trooper, 29, shot dead by suicidal man

Immigration judges thrust into center of debate over Trump's immigration policies.

Immigration judges thrust into center of debate over Trump's immigration policies.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

By SARAH BETANCOURT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A hearing has taken place on a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Massachusetts heard plaintiff representatives and government attorneys speak Monday at a phone hearing.

A decision is expected late Monday afternoon. Judge Leo Sorokin of U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, granted the temporary restraining order on Saturday. It extends the evacuees' time in hotels through Thursday.

Sorokin says ending federal housing assistance vouchers could irreparably harm desperate hurricane survivors with nowhere else to go.

The Puerto Ricans arrived after Hurricane Maria last September. Their Federal Emergency Management Agency housing vouchers originally were set to expire at midnight June 30.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the extension of housing is through Thursday, not midnight Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.