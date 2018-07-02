Officials: Woman held in death of father at Tulsa-area home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officials: Woman held in death of father at Tulsa-area home

Posted: Updated:

MANNFORD, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is in custody and will be charged in the death of her father following a confrontation at a home west of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Jennifer Starkey is the suspect in the death of her father, 54-year-old James Starkey.

Mannford police and Pawnee County sheriff's deputies responded to the home Sunday after a woman there called 911. It wasn't clear if Jennifer Starkey was the caller.

Authorities say the elder Starkey was found dead inside.

His daughter had injuries that required her to be hospitalized but authorities did not explain how she was hurt. She was to be booked into jail after being released from the hospital.

It's not clear if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.