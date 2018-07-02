Man suspected in birthday party stabbings due in court

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a parish priest.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

VFW stands by post officer who was convicted of crimes involving bigotry as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Flowers from well-wishers are left just outside a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex, Sunday, July 1, 2018, where nine people were stabbed in a knife attack the night before.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Police tape blocks off an area at a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex, Sunday, July 1, 2018, where nine people were stabbed during an attack that targeted a child's birthday party the night before.

(Ada County Sheriff's Office via AP). Timmy Kinner, 30, is seen in a July 1, 2018 booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Idaho police have identified Kinner as the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex on Saturday ...

(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Fathi Mahamoud, 11, left, Esrom Habte, 12, center, and Thado Aip describe the Saturday night attack that left nine fellow residents of their Boise, Idaho, apartment complex with stabbing injuries, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Police ...

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man suspected of stabbing nine people at a children's birthday party was expected to make his first court appearance Monday in Idaho.

Timmy Kinner was charged with wounding six children and three adults in the Saturday night attack at a Boise apartment complex. The 30-year-old had recently been a guest at the complex but was asked to leave Friday over bad behavior, police said.

Kinner returned the next evening and began attacking people, including several children who were attending a 3-year-old girl's birthday celebration and the adults who tried to intervene, Boise Police Chief William Bones said.

The birthday girl was among the wounded.

It was not yet known if Kinner had an attorney.

The apartment is home to many refugee families. The victims included refugees from Syria, Ethiopia and Iraq.

The police chief said investigators have not found any indications that the attack was a hate crime. Kinner is an American.

News of the attack left Boise's refugee community and supporters reeling, and several online fundraisers were started to help victims.

"The victims are some of the newest members of our community," Bones said Sunday. "This was an attack against those who are most vulnerable."

The attack resulted in the most victims in a single incident in Boise Police Department history, Bones said.

"The crime scene, the faces of the parents struggling, the tears coming down their faces, the faces of the children in their hospital beds will be something that I carry with me for the rest of my life, as will every first responder that night," the police chief said.

Esrom Habte, 12, and Fathi Mahamoud, 11, were playing in the grass behind their apartment when the attack began. They ran for safety when they saw the suspect chasing people.

"We saw a killer and didn't want to get stabbed," Esrom said. "We saw him saying, like, bad words and stabbing a kid and a grown-up really hard and a lot of times."

The two ran into an apartment and hid in a closet with Esrom's two sisters and another child. They stayed inside until police told them it was safe.

"I saw the police cleaning stuff, and then I came outside," Fathi said, adding that the victims are his friends.

For some of the refugees, the attack revived traumatic memories of war and violence they had fled. The blood from the stabbings reminded Fathi's mother, Thado Aip, of the terror she left in Somalia, an interpreter said.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.