3-year-old dies after being stabbed at own birthday party

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

VFW stands by post officer who was convicted of crimes involving bigotry as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

3-year-old dies after being stabbed at own birthday party

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her own birthday party died Monday, two days after a man invaded the celebration and stabbed nine people, authorities said.

Timmy Kinner is accused of attacking a group of children and the adults who tried to protect them at the party at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

Word of the child's death came at Kinner's first court appearance, where a judge told him that he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the Saturday night attack.

Kinner is American, and the victims are members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia. Boise Police Chief William Bones said the evidence does not suggest the attack was a hate crime.

The suspect had recently stayed at the apartment complex but was asked to leave Friday over bad behavior, Bones said.

The 30-year-old, who is being held without bond, said he wanted to represent himself in court. But the judge ordered that he be appointed a public defender anyway.

Kinner had recently been a guest at the complex but was asked to leave Friday over bad behavior. He returned the next evening and began attacking people, police said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.