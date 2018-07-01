Friend Of Deadly Moore Accident Victim Warns Drivers

After a deadly accident in Moore this week, both police and friends of the victim are warning drivers about a dangerous stretch of road.

Erin Mitchell, a friend, identifies the victim as Bruce Clark.

“He had so much compassion. He had compassion for everybody, anybody that he thought was hurting. He didn't want them to hurt,” Mitchell said.

Now, Mitchell is taking to social media to honor the memory of Clark, who was hit by a dump truck and killed Friday while crossing 19th Street in Moore.

This is the second time a friend of Mitchell’s has been hit by a car on this stretch of 19th Street, just of I-35.

Police say this is the second fatality in that spot in the past six months.

The cause of Friday’s accident is still being investigated.

No matter how it happened, Mitchell says it's time for drivers in general to be safer on that stretch of road.

“They don't signal, and they don't slow down. They're in such a hurry to get off of 19th Street that they're not paying attention to anything that's going on around them,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says she’s hoping her warning reaches half as many lives as Clark's random acts of kindness did.

