Officials: San Francisco Is 1st Major US City With $15 Minimum W - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Officials: San Francisco Is 1st Major US City With $15 Minimum Wage

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO -

Officials say San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014.

City Administrator Naomi Kelly says it will be the first to hit the milestone for all workers. But it won’t be the last. California lawmakers approved a plan two years ago to increase the state’s $10 minimum to $15 by 2022.

A much smaller San Francisco Bay Area city, Emeryville, also will increase its minimum wage for smaller employers to $15 on Sunday. Larger employers have had to pay workers a little over $15 since last July.

Larger employers in Seattle pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Advocates have been urging a $15 minimum, saying workers need a “living wage” to survive.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.