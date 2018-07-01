EMSA: Heat Alert Lifted In Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

EMSA: Heat Alert Lifted In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -

EMSA has lifted the heat alert in Oklahoma City Sunday. 

Officials say they have not received any heat related emergency calls today due to the rain. 

The heat alert was first issued Wednesday, June 27. Throughout the week EMSA says 21 Oklahomans were taken to local emergency rooms with complaints of heat related illness symptoms. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
